Fall 2023 Young Global Professionals

Caparco is a senior at American University in the School of International Service pursuing a BA in international studies with a primary concentration in environmental sustainability and global health and a secondary concentration in justice, ethics, and human rights. She is pursuing certifications in community-based research from the School of Public Affairs and Peace Corps Prep. Caparco has also studied humanitarian law and armed conflict at the Danish Institute of Study Abroad in Copenhagen and as a public policy international affairs fellow at the University of Michigan Gerald Ford School of Public Policy. After college, she plans to volunteer overseas before pursuing a master’s in public policy with a focus on international development. Caparco currently serves as a researcher for the Women’s Fund for Rhode Island and as the director of international partnerships for Leading Women Tomorrow. She has previously worked as a government relations intern for the Bipartisan Policy Center and as a legislative intern in the DC offices of Senator Jack Reed and former Congressman James Langevin. She enjoys drawing, painting, traveling, and spending time outdoors with friends in her free time.