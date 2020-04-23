US global leadership at risk

The coronavirus pandemic has put US global leadership at stake.
Countries are waiting to see how quickly the United States moves past the crisis, whether it takes on the mantle of global leadership in response to the pandemic, and if authoritarian powers, particularly China, more effectively weather the storm.
This article is part of a longer paper—What world post-COVID-19? Three scenarios. Download the full paper using the button below.
The global order could, therefore, be fundamentally reshaped by the virus, especially if the world’s major economic powers—the United States, the European Union (EU), and China—suffer an extended economic depression and limit engagement beyond their borders.
The United States also risks a severe decline in soft power if it is seen to be struggling to manage the virus or failing to provide help to partners abroad.
Unencouraging signs
The US record is not encouraging so far at the high political level.
- Washington did not coordinate its decision to close its borders to most European nationals with their governments.
- Unlike after the 2008 financial crisis, the G7 and G20 meetings have been perfunctory, with every country looking after itself and taking measures to stop the spread of the virus domestically.
At the institutional level, however, the Federal Reserve has been “unshackled,” working with its international counterparts to temper the dollar flight in the developing world and ensure there are enough dollars for foreign businesses.
If there were an international meltdown, such as happened in the 1930s, the US recovery would be that much harder.
The test of leadership will really come once the United States has started its recovery and others are still struggling. Will Washington turn back to “America First” or position itself to help those in the developing world who will be hard hit, too? Very little of the $2.2 trillion package is dedicated to the international recovery.
