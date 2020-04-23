An economic test for Putin and Russia
The Russian government has been downplaying the seriousness of the mounting Russian cases of coronavirus.
There is controversy over whether the government is hiding the real figures, but some experts believe that the Kremlin does not know the extent of the infections because the original tests were faulty and few Russians have been tested. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had to concede that the referendum on constitutional changes will not go ahead in April, and recently had to cancel the big May 9 Victory Day parade.
The Kremlin has been trying to score points, like China, against Western democracies in a public display of sending medical aid to Italy and, more recently, New York.
The real test for the regime is whether it can manage a raging coronavirus at home as well as the Chinese seem to have handled it. The Russian health system is notoriously fragile and a crisis that reaches the dimensions of an Italy, Spain, or China would be a test that even Russians would concede the regime would fail.
Such a public display of weakness would be embarrassing just as Putin hopes to convince the Russian public to keep him in power for another decade after his current term ends in 2024.
Furthermore, Putin faced an additional test. Having started an energy price war with the Saudis, Putin agreed to a face-saving settlement, which may temper the economic impact of the health crisis.
Will COVID-19 slow the global shift to renewable energy?
In the short-term, the pandemic almost certainly reduces greenhouse gas emissions due to lower energy demand.
But that shift is a two-edged sword. Innovation and adoption of green technology accelerates when fossil fuel prices are high and decelerates when they’re low.
Moreover, many of the parts for large-scale green energy programs come entirely or partially from China, other parts of Asia and the United States. These specialized supply chains have few substitutes. As an example, the pandemic has already slowed Chinese production of solar panels, delyaing projects in India and Australia.
One way to mitigate existing low prices would be through increased taxes on fossil fuels, which would help to incentivize continued changeover to renewables.
A prolonged shutdown, such as happened in Western Europe and the United States, could still be a test for the Russian economy.
