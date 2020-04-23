Thu, Apr 23, 2020 An economic test for Putin and Russia Shaping the Post-COVID World Together by Mathew J. Burrows, Peter Engelke Coronavirus Russia Russian President Vladimir Putin work before a meeting on the situation with the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Russia, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia April 13, 2020. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

The Russian government has been downplaying the seriousness of the mounting Russian cases of coronavirus.

There is controversy over whether the government is hiding the real figures, but some experts believe that the Kremlin does not know the extent of the infections because the original tests were faulty and few Russians have been tested. Russian President Vladimir Putin has had to concede that the referendum on constitutional changes will not go ahead in April, and recently had to cancel the big May 9 Victory Day parade.

The Kremlin has been trying to score points, like China, against Western democracies in a public display of sending medical aid to Italy and, more recently, New York.

The real test for the regime is whether it can manage a raging coronavirus at home as well as the Chinese seem to have handled it. The Russian health system is notoriously fragile and a crisis that reaches the dimensions of an Italy, Spain, or China would be a test that even Russians would concede the regime would fail.

Such a public display of weakness would be embarrassing just as Putin hopes to convince the Russian public to keep him in power for another decade after his current term ends in 2024.

Furthermore, Putin faced an additional test. Having started an energy price war with the Saudis, Putin agreed to a face-saving settlement, which may temper the economic impact of the health crisis.

A prolonged shutdown, such as happened in Western Europe and the United States, could still be a test for the Russian economy.

