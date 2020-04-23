East Asian allies dismayed by America first approach

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The US foreign policy elite is concerned about three areas with respect to the pandemic’s impact on US relationships with its allies in East Asia:

The contrast between US, Chinese, and East Asian responses to the pandemic and longstanding impacts on legitimacy within the region. China’s already apparent interest in reviving the East Asian economy with itself at the center. The loss of US leadership in East Asia if Washington persists with its “America First” approach toward the region in the months and years to come.

The first and second concerns are linked.

China already has moved from being at the pandemic’s global epicenter (and the heart of criticism for its response domestically) to touting its success in beating it back (assuming its data is to be believed).

US global leadership at risk This article is part of a series examining the ways that US global leadership could be threatened in a post-COVID-19 world. Click below to read the main entry in the series. Read More

China’s current position stands in stark contrast to the United States’, which has become the epicenter of the pandemic.

Since China, as well as South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore, have all apparently brought the pandemic under some modicum of control, this region of the world stands to get back to work sooner than either Europe or the United States.

The risk is that the United States’ regional allies will pivot more toward China as they attempt to restart their economies. The pandemic currently is giving China a soft power opportunity to cast itself as the more responsible and legitimate global actor, within Asia and around the world.

For the United States, the key question for the current period and the post-pandemic one is whether it can retain the vibrancy and strength of its alliances in East Asia.

If the United States does not demonstrate both an interest and a commitment to leading through example and outreach, then the odds are that China will gain at the United States’ expense within East Asia and elsewhere in 2020 and well beyond.

Conversely, if the United States were to lead a G20-directed effort alongside Europe and China, if it leads and expands its financial cooperation within multilateral institutions (the International Monetary Fund/World Bank, the Asian Development Bank), and, moreover, works closely with its Asian allies and partners, then it might emerge not only with its regional position intact, but perhaps with a stronger reputation regionally and globally.

See where US leadership is most vulnerable

Related content

Thu, Apr 23, 2020 Prospects for the COVID-19 pandemic The COVID-19 pandemic is not just a global health crisis. It could spark global recession, while undermining globalism, cooperation and multilateralism, ushering in a renewed era of authoritarianism, isolation and open conflict between global powers. Shaping the Post-COVID World Together by Mathew J. Burrows, Peter Engelke Coronavirus

About the authors