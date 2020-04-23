India and South Asia: potential humanitarian disaster
With the cases of coronavirus mounting, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 25 ordered a blanket three-week lockdown that caused widespread confusion.
The lockdown exempted the continued flow of essential supplies such as food and medicine, but there have been reports of local police stopping delivery drivers and trucks carrying food across state lines. Several big grocers such as Alibaba-backed BigBasket and Flipkart have said they cannot operate because of the restrictions on the movement of goods.
Meanwhile, India, which is the world’s largest producer of generic drugs, had banned the export of the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which has been touted by some, including US President Donald J. Trump, as being able to treat COVID-19 infections. [India later lifted the ban after apparent pressure from Trump.]
There is, however, widespread controversy over the claims. While some French tests suggest chloroquine could be helpful, other small trials from China indicate that the drug has little impact. The WHO is undertaking further investigations.
Some experts believe the Indian government waited too long to impose restrictive measures and worry that India could be another Italy or Spain only with far higher numbers affected and a healthcare system less able to care for the hardest hit, increasing the mortality rate.
The latest IIF economic forecast shows a drop in India’s GDP growth from around 7 percent to 3-4 percent. A longer lockdown necessitated by a growing severity of the virus could lower that forecast still further.
In Pakistan, the civilian government, which played down the threat for weeks, was sidelined when the military stepped in to enforce a lockdown.
There are military checkpoints in the big cities trying to deter crowds, but some clerics are still urging Pakistanis to go back to the mosques to worship.
Pakistan’s public health system is extremely ill-equipped to handle any crisis—it only has, for example, 600 ICU beds for the whole Karachi population of 20 million.
