Thu, Apr 23, 2020 Middle East turmoil even before pandemic hits Shaping the Post-COVID World Together by Mathew J. Burrows, Peter Engelke Coronavirus Middle East An internally displaced Syrian girl wears a face mask as members of the Syrian Civil defence sanitize the Bab Al-Nour internally displaced persons camp, to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Azaz, Syria March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi

The pandemic is hitting a Middle East that is already laboring under overlapping political, economic, and humanitarian crises.

Although early reports suggest that social distancing is in place and being followed across much of the region, there are serious concerns about how long such measures can be maintained given the weak fiscal positions of many of the region’s governments.

One dilemma is that the region’s public health systems could be swamped if social distancing is lifted and the pandemic explodes. Indeed, that outcome may occur in some countries regardless.

Moreover, in those countries hit hardest by conflict (Iraq, Syria, Yemen), weak or nonexistent public health systems (depending on location) plus ongoing violence and mass displacement means that a humanitarian worst-case scenario is possible.

Structurally, the pandemic’s long-range impacts will add to the region’s list of serious challenges.

Besides the pandemic’s challenge to governance itself (meaning the abilities of the region’s governments to generate legitimacy in their constituents’ eyes), that list starts with economic impacts.

For the major oil- and gas-producing states (the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Algeria), the pandemic’s impact is revealing, once again, the dangers of being overly reliant on hydrocarbons for economic growth. Global oil prices are currently hovering between $20-$30 a barrel and a deep global recession is looming if not already here. This will mean sustained low oil prices.

Moreover, the tourism industry, a major part of several countries’ economies (the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, and more), has also taken a substantial hit. Impacts on employment and government revenues are already severe.

How the region’s geopolitical reshuffling will be impacted is less clear.

The regional powers all face their own internal (domestic) economic and public health challenges related to the virus. Of these, both Saudi Arabia and Iran face the oil producers’ dilemma as described above. Although neither will escape unscathed, Iran arguably is in a worse position owing to the double impact of ongoing US sanctions, which have affected its ability to sell its oil (even at a reduced price) and to repatriate revenues from sales abroad.

For non-regional powers that historically are most active in the region, specifically the United States, Europe, and Russia, the pandemic raises two questions:

How will the pandemic force them to reevaluate their interests in the region? How much are they willing to invest in the region going forward?

It is not a stretch to imagine that many allies fear a hard-hit and divided United States will be even less willing to engage than before.

