Middle East turmoil even before pandemic hits
The pandemic is hitting a Middle East that is already laboring under overlapping political, economic, and humanitarian crises.
Although early reports suggest that social distancing is in place and being followed across much of the region, there are serious concerns about how long such measures can be maintained given the weak fiscal positions of many of the region’s governments.
One dilemma is that the region’s public health systems could be swamped if social distancing is lifted and the pandemic explodes. Indeed, that outcome may occur in some countries regardless.
Moreover, in those countries hit hardest by conflict (Iraq, Syria, Yemen), weak or nonexistent public health systems (depending on location) plus ongoing violence and mass displacement means that a humanitarian worst-case scenario is possible.
Structurally, the pandemic’s long-range impacts will add to the region’s list of serious challenges.
Besides the pandemic’s challenge to governance itself (meaning the abilities of the region’s governments to generate legitimacy in their constituents’ eyes), that list starts with economic impacts.
For the major oil- and gas-producing states (the Gulf Cooperation Council member states, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Algeria), the pandemic’s impact is revealing, once again, the dangers of being overly reliant on hydrocarbons for economic growth. Global oil prices are currently hovering between $20-$30 a barrel and a deep global recession is looming if not already here. This will mean sustained low oil prices.
Will COVID-19 slow the global shift to renewable energy?
In the short-term, the pandemic almost certainly reduces greenhouse gas emissions due to lower energy demand.
But that shift is a two-edged sword. Innovation and adoption of green technology accelerates when fossil fuel prices are high and decelerates when they’re low.
Moreover, many of the parts for large-scale green energy programs come entirely or partially from China, other parts of Asia and the United States. These specialized supply chains have few substitutes. As an example, the pandemic has already slowed Chinese production of solar panels, delyaing projects in India and Australia.
One way to mitigate existing low prices would be through increased taxes on fossil fuels, which would help to incentivize continued changeover to renewables.
Moreover, the tourism industry, a major part of several countries’ economies (the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, and more), has also taken a substantial hit. Impacts on employment and government revenues are already severe.
How the region’s geopolitical reshuffling will be impacted is less clear.
The regional powers all face their own internal (domestic) economic and public health challenges related to the virus. Of these, both Saudi Arabia and Iran face the oil producers’ dilemma as described above. Although neither will escape unscathed, Iran arguably is in a worse position owing to the double impact of ongoing US sanctions, which have affected its ability to sell its oil (even at a reduced price) and to repatriate revenues from sales abroad.
For non-regional powers that historically are most active in the region, specifically the United States, Europe, and Russia, the pandemic raises two questions:
- How will the pandemic force them to reevaluate their interests in the region?
- How much are they willing to invest in the region going forward?
It is not a stretch to imagine that many allies fear a hard-hit and divided United States will be even less willing to engage than before.
Thu, Apr 23, 2020
