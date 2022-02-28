LIVE: Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine amid peace talks, ruble crash

As Russia further escalates its military assault on Ukraine—and with the future of European security and the post-Cold War international order at stake—check back here for the latest insights, analysis, and reporting from the Atlantic Council’s experts as events unfold.

FEBRUARY 28, 2022 | 10:05 AM WASHINGTON, 5:05 PM KYIV

Fresh Russian strikes on Ukraine, new US sanctions against Russia’s central bank

Our experts are closely following two major stories breaking on Monday:

First, Russian forces have reportedly shelled residential areas in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv—just as delegations from Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks.

Here's my updated take on the war; Russia continues to ignore air superiority, to their detriment. Their ground forces, while taking heavy casualties & seemingly bogged down, have organized themselves into threatening positions in Kyiv & Kharkiv, & are rolling in the south (1/3) — Tyson Wetzel Sr. (@gorillawetzel) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the US Treasury Department has prohibited American individuals and entities from conducting business with Russia’s central bank—in addition to freezing the institution’s assets in the United States.

Atlantic Council nonresident senior fellow Eddie Fishman, who served on the US Secretary of State’s policy-planning staff, weighs in on the implications of the move:

The US just unveiled the details of its sanctions against the Central Bank of Russia. Bottom line: This is close to the most ambitious form that this action could take. Here's my initial analysis (🧵): — Eddie Fishman (@edwardfishman) February 28, 2022

That’s in addition to the ruble crashing in response to the announcement of Western sanctions against Russia.

The sanctions are having an effect. Overnight the ruble depreciated by 18% percent sending it to ₽98 the dollar. pic.twitter.com/sk6axWGQRF — Atlantic Council GeoEconomics Center (@ACGeoEcon) February 28, 2022

FEBRUARY 28, 2022 | 08:37 AM WASHINGTON, 3:37 PM KYIV

Rubles on the run

In his latest Guide to the Global Economy newsletter, the Council’s Josh Lipsky, director of the GeoEconomics Center, breaks down what the West’s financial offensive against Russia might mean:

In 1896, Czar Nicholas II instituted sweeping currency reforms that placed the ruble on the gold standard.

The result was a thriving economy—but one dangerously more dependent on global finance than ever before. To see why some things never change, check out our new analysis below:

The G7 has done something that was previously unthinkable. They froze the foreign reserve assets of the eleventh-largest economy in the world, locking up what we estimate is nearly $400 billion. To put that in perspective, it’s like losing the entire GDP of Austria from your bank account overnight.

But who actually has Russia’s money? First, China. They are the leading holders of reserves and that’s probably making Governor Nabiullina breathe just a bit easier.

But look at everyone else. It’s Europe and Asia, not the United States, where Russia has parked its cash. At least that’s what the Kremlin would like everyone to believe.

There’s a difference between where money is held and what kind of money is held there. Just because Japan has 13 percent of Russia’s foreign reserves, that doesn’t mean it’s holding it in yen. In fact, it’s almost certainly not.

We know from International Monetary Fund records that yen only accounts for 7 percent of total Russian reserves. A little financial forensics tells us that there are far more dollars out there than people are pricing in.

Moscow has made a big show of creating “Fortress Russia” over the past decade—a buildup of gold reserves and non-dollar currency that would make it immune to sanctions. But it’s all a myth.

After Russia opened for business on Monday, it found itself—for the first time in a generation—isolated from the global financial system.

FEBRUARY 27, 2022 | 3:33 PM WASHINGTON, 10:33 PM KYIV

Experts React: What’s behind Germany’s stunnign foreign policy shift?

By Atlantic Council experts

This past week saw Germany reverse decades of foreign-policy precedent in the face of Russia’s war with Ukraine. First, new Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Germany would block the Nord Stream 2 natural-gas pipeline from Russia. On Saturday, Scholz promised to arm Ukraine with one thousand anti-tank weapons and five hundred Stinger missiles and lifted restrictions on German weapons being sent to conflict zones by third parties. Finally, in a groundbreaking speech in the German Bundestag, he most notably committed to spending more than 2 percent of his country’s gross domestic product (GDP) on the military—meeting a NATO target that Berlin had long lagged.

Why did this huge shift occur, and what does it mean for Germany’s future on the world stage? Our Europe Center experts weigh in:

Image: A residential building stands damaged by recent shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 27, 2022. Vitaliy Gnidyi/REUTERS