December 21, 2023 • 10:31 am ET
Performative or Substantive Engagement? China & Russia in the Middle East
SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHINA-MENA PODCAST ON THE APP OF YOUR CHOICE
Key takeaways
- Chinese-Russian Collaboration in the Middle East
- China’s Activities and Interests in the Middle East
- Perceptions of Great Power Competition and Influence in the Middle East
Chapters
00:00 – Introduction
03:13 – Russian Weaponry and Reactor Sales: Driving Middle East Cooperation
10:01 – Amplifying Influence through Media Collaboration: The Force Multiplier
13:42 – Middle East’s Perspective: Russia as Muscle, China as Financial Power
16:07 – Russia’s Challenges as a Weapon Supplier: The Impact of Ukraine
19:06 – Changing Power Dynamics: China’s Role in the Gaza Conflict
23:24 – China’s Benefits from Russia’s Non-Compliance with OPEC
28:14 – Prospects for Saudi Nuclear Energy Cooperation: A Realistic Outlook
30:08 – Middle Easterners’ Support for Russian Influence in 2015
32:32 – US Concerns and Attention-Seeking in Response to Russia’s Actions
38:48 – Acting with Diplomatic Considerations: Weighing Repercussions
42:08 – Inevitable Cooperation: China, Russia, and the Middle East
44:26 – Exploring Cooperation: Russia, Ukraine, West, and the Middle East
46:23 – Outro
In this episode
Mark Katz
Nonresident Senior Fellow, Middle East Programs
Atlantic Council.
Dr. Mark N. Katz is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Middle East Programs. Katz is also a professor of government and politics at the George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government.
Li-Chen Sim
Assistant Professor
Khalifa University
Dr. Li-Chen Sim is a specialist in the political economy of Russian and Gulf energy (oil, gas, renewables, nuclear) and its intersection with international relations. Her research includes area studies such as Gulf-Asia relations and Russia-Middle East relations as well as the impact of energy on state-society patterns of interaction.
About
In this episode of the China-MENA Podcast titled “Performative or Substantive Engagement? China & Russia in the Middle East,” our host Jonathan Fulton, and guests Li-Chen Sim and Mark Katz explore the growing collaboration between China and Russia and its impact on the Middle East, including the amplification of influence through media collaboration as a force multiplier. We unravel the complexities of Sino-Russian engagement in the region, discussing Russia’s interests, China’s role, the Ukraine war’s influence, and the Middle East perspective: Russia as a muscle and weapon supplier versus China as a financial power.
Join us as we unravel the complexities of this relationship and analyze its impact on regional dynamics.
Hosted by
There is room for negotiation and cooperation between the US and China, transcending any cold war-like conflict
Together, as a force multiplier, they amplify their interests and narratives in the Middle East, projecting greater collective power and influence
About the China-MENA podcast
The China-MENA podcast features conversations with academics, think-tankers, and regional specialists on Chinese Influence in the Middle East and informs US and MENA audiences in the policy and business communities about the nature of China’s outreach to the region.
At a time when China’s global footprint is getting deeper and deeper, it has never been more important to understand its foreign policy and the Middle East is one of the world’s most consequential regions: home to major religions, diverse cultural and social heritage, central to global energy markets, and of course, geopolitics, linking people and markets in Asia, Africa and Europe. This show will help you understand what China is doing in the region, and how the region is engaging with China as an increasingly important external power.
Podcast series
Listen to the latest episode of the China-MENA podcast, featuring conversations with academics, government leaders, and the policy community on China’s role in the Middle East.
Recommended reading
New Atlanticist Feb 19, 2023
China-Iran relations are warming. Here’s what the rest of the world should know.
By Atlantic Council experts
While much of the world is focused on Chinese balloons violating US airspace, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi recently flew to Beijing to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
MENASource Dec 15, 2022
No, Xi’s visit to Riyadh wasn’t because of bad US-Saudi relations. It’s about much more.
By Jonathan Fulton
Given the bad state of US-Saudi relations, it is natural to see Xi’s visit in the context of geopolitical competition between Washington and Beijing, but that framework misses the bigger picture.
IranSource Jul 13, 2023
Iran joining the SCO isn’t surprising. But Beijing’s promotion of illiberal norms in Eurasia should get more attention.
By Jonathan Fulton
Deeper coordination between Iran and other member states gives momentum to the China-centered illiberal order being promoted by Beijing.
Middle East Programs
Through our Rafik Hariri Center for the Middle East and Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, the Atlantic Council works with allies and partners in Europe and the wider Middle East to protect US interests, build peace and security, and unlock the human potential of the region.
This podcast was funded in part by a grant from the United States Department of State. The opinions, findings, and conclusions stated herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the United States Department of State.
Further reading
Wed, Sep 6, 2023
Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative: China’s Blueprint for the New World Order
China-MENA Podcast By
Tuvia Gering and Michael Schuman shed light on the Chinese Communist Party’s approach and practical implementation tactics of Beijing's global development initiatives. They also examine Beijing's progress support, capacity building, and knowledge-sharing efforts—including global development centers and vocational training programs.
Wed, Nov 22, 2023
China and the Israel-Hamas War: A View from Tel Aviv
China-MENA Podcast By
Gedaliah Afterman joins us for a compelling discussion on the intricate dynamics between China, Israel, and the ongoing conflict with Hamas, as well as the economic interests, potential for mediation, and the conflict's implications on China's emerging role in the Middle East.
Fri, Nov 3, 2023
10 Years On: China’s Belt & Road Initiative and its Future in the Middle East
China-MENA Podcast By
David O. Shullman and Yun Sun join us to delve into the current state of China’s ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the challenges and opportunities it presents for the Middle East's development agendas.