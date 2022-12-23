Hide
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

This was an exceedingly difficult year in many ways: War in Eastern Europe, turmoil in the financial markets, and the increasingly evident climate crisis wrought destruction and despair. But decades from now, we may look back on this year as a turning point in democracy’s struggle against autocracy. There’s no way Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, or Ali Khamenei is feeling better today about their standing on the world stage—or even their grip on power at home—than they did when 2022 dawned. And while the performance of democracies has been far from perfect, it’s been heartening to see democratic allies and partners coming together to deliver for their publics and defend their values.

This has also been the most successful year in the Atlantic Council’s sixty-one-year history when measured by our growth, our impact, and our high-quality work. I’m immensely proud of the following twenty-two highlights for 2022 across our sixteen programs and centers. Our work to help inform policymakers and the public as we craft solutions to the world’s most difficult challenges has never felt more urgent. And we can’t wait to deliver even more on that mission in 2023.

1. Our Atlantic Council-wide work on Russia’s war against Ukraine

The Eurasia Center’s leadership on Ukraine goes back many years and made us uniquely well-positioned to respond to Putin’s February invasion, both in moving policymakers to action and educating the public on the state of the war and Ukraine’s needs. What set the Council’s work apart from all others, however, was the power of its cross-program collaboration with the Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security (military strategy), the GeoEconomics Center (sanctions), the Digital Forensic Research Lab (digital and cyber dangers), the Europe Center, and the Global Energy Center all joining our offensive.

The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

Atlantic Council Strategy Paper Series Nov 30, 2022

Preparing for victory: A long-haul strategy to help Ukraine win the war against Russia—and secure the peace

By Stephen J. Hadley, William Taylor, John E. Herbst, Matthew Kroenig, Melinda Haring, and Jeffrey Cimmino

Ukraine’s counteroffensives, backed by expanded and accelerated US and allied support, continue to push Russian forces out of Ukrainian territory, although at a reduced rate. These hard-won successes, however, bring with them possible challenges that also must be addressed. 
Europe & Eurasia Politics & Diplomacy
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

UkraineAlert Feb 27, 2022

Ukraine War: Vladimir Putin has gambled everything and lost

By Alexander Motyl

Putin has gambled and lost. Ukrainians will suffer terribly from his criminal invasion, but they will survive and emerge as a strong, modern nation. Putin faces a far more uncertain future following this senseless war.
Conflict Democratic Transitions
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

New Atlanticist Aug 23, 2022

Six months, twenty-three lessons: What the world has learned from Russia’s war in Ukraine

By Atlantic Council experts

Our experts break down how this conflict has transformed not only military operations and strategy, but also diplomacy, intelligence, national security, energy security, economic statecraft, and much more.
Conflict Crisis Management

2. The Freedom and Prosperity Center and its indexes

This year featured the launch of the Council’s Freedom and Prosperity Center, which developed ground-breaking indexes showing the relationship between freedom and prosperity, with a particular focus on emerging markets. This Big Story breaks down our in-depth research in an accessible way, with striking visuals to tell the story of how freer countries prosper in all sorts of measurable ways.

The Big Story

Oct 17, 2022

The Freedom and Prosperity Indexes: How nations create prosperity that lasts

By Dan Negrea, Matthew Kroenig

The inaugural Freedom and Prosperity Indexes show that democracies do indeed deliver. It’s time to reset the terms of the debate by letting the data do the talking. And the indexes have a lot to tell us. They reveal the most effective ways for governments to invest in their most important resource: their people.

Africa Americas

3. The Distinguished Leadership Awards

The war hung over our Distinguished Leadership Awards this May, known as Washington’s Oscars, where we honored the Ukrainian people for their bravery, Ukrainian singer Jamala, then-Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, and ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi. It was a powerful way to return to high-end convening after COVID-19 disruptions, made all the more compelling by a special message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praising several of his country’s individual heroes. It was an unforgettable night.

New Atlanticist

May 11, 2022

The 2022 Distinguished Leadership Awards: Recognizing bravery and vision in wartime

By Dan Peleschuk

The Atlantic Council’s premier gala honored Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, business leader Claudio Descalzi, Ukrainian singer Jamala, and more for their commitment to the transatlantic relationship.

Conflict Italy

4. Our dinner for African leaders

In December, the Africa Center hosted ten African presidents and prime ministers for a glittering welcome dinner at the Renwick Gallery on the eve of the US-Africa Leaders Summit. The dinner demonstrated the Africa Center’s leadership and expertise, while supporting its work on prosperity, the rule of law, creative and cultural industries, and Global Africa.

Highlights from the Atlantic Council welcome dinner for the US-Africa Leaders Summit

Ahead of the White House’s US-Africa Leaders Summit, the Africa Center welcomed eleven African heads of delegation, including nine Presidents and one Prime Minister, alongside members of Congress and the administration, business leaders, diplomats, and high-profile civil society leaders to kick off the week of meetings.

5. Our innovative trackers

This was the year when the Atlantic Council used trackers and data visualization more powerfully than ever before. Our experts created proprietary features that tracked everything from the growth of central bank digital currencies to global economic sanctions to Western aid to Ukraine and NATO’s forward presence. This kind of living research helps establish the Council as the authority in critical areas.

Central Bank Digital Currency Tracker

Our flagship Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Tracker takes you inside the rapid evolution of money all over the world. The interactive database now features 114 countries— triple the number of countries we first identified as being active in CBDC development in 2020.

6. “Owning” NATO enlargement to Finland and Sweden

The Transatlantic Security Initiative in the Scowcroft Center led the charge on analysis and advice as Finland and Sweden sought to join NATO—from public events and private briefings to op-eds and in-depth research. Our team has briefed the US government, NATO, private industry, and the governments of Finland and Sweden directly with recommendations that both countries are already implementing. We co-hosted the NATO Public Forum at the Madrid NATO Summit, and then we honored Finnish and Swedish leaders at our Global Citizen Awards dinner on the margins of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York.

The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

New Atlanticist May 13, 2022

Why Finland and Sweden can join NATO with unprecedented speed

By Christopher Skaluba, Anna Wieslander

Both have put in the prescient and painstaking work to make a potential transition from partner to member so straightforward.
Defense Policy European Union
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

New Atlanticist Aug 8, 2022

When will Sweden and Finland join NATO? Tracking the ratification process across the Alliance.

By Atlantic Council experts

With this tracker, the Atlantic Council team is keeping tabs on the countries that have ratified the amended NATO treaty—and handicapping the political prospects for ratification in the rest.

Europe & Eurasia NATO
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

New Atlanticist Sep 19, 2022

The 2022 Global Citizen Awards: Honoring the bridge-builders and peacemakers in a time of war

By Katherine Walla, Daniel Malloy

The Atlantic Council’s annual gala honored three world leaders, an Academy Award-winning artist, Google’s CEO, and the strength of the transatlantic relationship.
Conflict Indo-Pacific

7. Our Russian War Reports

This year the Digital Forensic Research Lab launched regular Russian War Reports, which reoriented our whole Russia-focused team and resulted in more than seventy editions. In the lead-up to and during the war, we built a comprehensive record of aggression against Ukraine. These monitoring reports are organized around verifying the worst of war, documenting Russian influence operations, and depicting cyber and digital domains as precedent-setting theaters of the conflict.

Russian war report

As Russia’s aggression in Europe heats up, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab) is keeping a close eye on Moscow’s movements across the military, cyber, and information domains.

8. The EU-US Defense and Future Forum

The Europe Center’s EU-US Defense and Future Forum, one of the Council’s first day-long hybrid convenings since the pandemic, brought together senior US and European decisionmakers and thought leaders—including the deputy US secretary of state, secretary general of the European External Action Service, and more—to support and build on the unprecedented unity between the United States and European Union in their response to Russia’s war against Ukraine.

EU-US Defense & Future Forum

The Atlantic Council and the Delegation of the European Union to the United States convene policymakers and experts from both sides of the Atlantic to discuss how the EU-US relationship can further strengthen our collective prosperity and security.

9. The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum

Convening in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Global Energy Forum brought global leaders in the energy sector to Dubai in March. The Global Energy Center’s flagship annual event, which always draws a high-level guest list, helped to advance a cohesive international response to the crisis in Ukraine within weeks of Russia’s invasion.

Flagship event Mon, March 28, 2022 • 1:30 pm ET

2022 Global Energy Forum

The Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum is the premier international gathering of government, industry, and thought leaders to set the energy agenda for the year. This year’s event took place on March 28-29, 2022 in Dubai.

10. The Atlantic Council Global Food Security Forum

Our Global Food Security Forum in Bali was a unique undertaking in several respects: our first convening in Indonesia, our first official sideline event at the Group of Twenty (G20), and our first major move into food security issues. With just a couple months’ notice, the Scowcroft Center and the broader Council team pulled off a world-class gathering—including a closing concert with John Legend that Indonesian President Joko Widodo attended in its entirety. With Putin weaponizing food security, it was a compelling way to garner global attention.

New Atlanticist

Nov 14, 2022

Memo to the G20: The fierce urgency of food security

By Peter Engelke

The G20 must have the foresight and courage to embrace innovative and transformative solutions to the challenge of global hunger.

G20 Politics & Diplomacy

11. The N7 Conference

In December, the N7 Initiative held the N7 Conference on Education and Coexistence in Rabat, Morocco—the first in a series of upcoming subject-matter conferences in the region aimed at producing actionable policy recommendations to broaden and deepen regional ties between Israel and Arab countries. These conferences, which started in 2021, gather government, civil society, and academic leaders from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, Egypt, and Jordan, along with US policymakers who work with participants to identify initiatives that Washington can support. As part of our growing body of work around the Abraham Accords, the Council is playing a critical convening role for these vital, but sensitive, discussions.

Online Event Mon, December 5, 2022 • 1:30 pm ET

N7 Conference: Education & Coexistence

The N7 Initiative, a partnership between the Atlantic Council and Jeffrey M. Talpins Foundation, will convene government and nongovernmental subject-matter experts from Israel and Arab states to produce actionable recommendations to deliver tangible benefits to their peoples.
Africa Civil Society Education Entrepreneurship

12. Our COP27 coverage

At a historic UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27) in Egypt, where the Global South was at the forefront of the conversation like never before, our Global Energy Center and Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center partnered up to help transform the global climate and energy dialogue. In addition to providing agenda-setting analysis, our teams showcased the Council’s bipartisan strength by hosting a private roundtable with congressional Republicans and an Atlantic Council Front Page event featuring US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

COP Nov 10, 2022

Nancy Pelosi and Kathy Castor at COP27: The US won’t abandon its climate leadership, regardless of who controls Congress

By Katherine Walla

The US House speaker and the chair of the climate committee appeared at an Atlantic Council Front Page event in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt.
Climate Change & Climate Action Energy & Environment
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

Fast Thinking Nov 21, 2022

The big success and bigger failure of COP27

By Atlantic Council

What other surprises cropped up at the conference? Our experts, who were on the ground in Sharm el Sheikh, are here to weigh in.
Brazil China

13. Major conferences in Frankfurt and London

This year, the GeoEconomics Center went global. In April, our team traveled to London to launch major new research on the future of UK banking and finance at a high-level conference in the magnificent confines of Banqueting House, in the heart of Westminster. Then in September, the Center held the inaugural Frankfurt Forum on US-EU GeoEconomics, in collaboration with German think tank Atlantik Brücke. Some of the most influential policymakers from both sides of the Atlantic came to discuss the findings of our four original reports and hear European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde’s thoughts on the fallout of Russia’s war in Ukraine and the future of dollar and euro. 

The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

Report Apr 28, 2022

The future of UK banking and finance

By Panagiotis Asimakopoulos, Christopher Breen, and William Wright

This report provides an ambitious blueprint for the future of UK banking and finance. It emphasizes the need for more rapid reform in three broad areas: enabling the sector to better support the UK economy, improving its international competitiveness, and mapping the role it can play in developing global cooperation and partnerships.
Economy & Business Europe & Eurasia
The Atlantic Council’s 22 greatest hits of 2022

New Atlanticist Sep 29, 2022

Dispatch from the Frankfurt Forum: How the US and Europe can turn crisis cooperation into sustained partnership

By Daniel Malloy, Charles Lichfield

The Council’s Frankfurt Forum showed that while the United States and EU approach some challenges differently, Russian aggression has provided a renewed sense of purpose and urgency to resolve those differences.
Economy & Business European Union

14. Our events with finance ministers for India and Pakistan

During the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings this spring, our South Asia Center and GeoEconomics Center hosted Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and then Pakistani Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. These events reinforced the value of US and Western engagement with South Asia in areas other than security and defense. The fact that these two top officials made appearing at the Council a priority during their Washington visits also showcased our growing leadership in the US-South Asia policy ecosystem. Overall, nearly a dozen finance ministers and central bank governors visited our office during IMF-World Bank week.

Online Event Tue, April 19, 2022 • 8:00 am ET

A conversation with the Honorable Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman

Please join the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center and GeoEconomics Center on Tuesday, April 19 at 8:00 AM US ET for remarks by the Honorable Finance Minister of India H.E. Nirmala Sitharaman on India’s economic recovery in a moment characterized by global crises and economic uncertainty.
Economy & Business India South Asia
Online Event Fri, April 22, 2022 • 3:30 pm ET

A conversation with the Honorable Finance Minister of Pakistan, Miftah Ismail

The South Asia Center and GeoEconomics Center host a virtual conversation on the new Pakistani government’s strategy in addressing economic challenges and Pakistan’s geoeconomic vision. 
Economy & Business Pakistan South Asia

15. Janet Yellen’s landmark speech

In April, we hosted US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen for a major speech on international economics as part of the Atlantic Council Front Page series. The Treasury Department chose the Atlantic Council for its convening power and the GeoEconomics Center for its substantive work on sanctions, trade, and reform of the Bretton Woods system. It was the secretary’s first major international economics speech in Washington.

New Atlanticist

Apr 13, 2022

Janet Yellen’s message to the world: There can be no ‘sitting on the fence’ on Russia

By Nick Fouriezos

The US secretary of the treasury joined the Atlantic Council ahead of next week’s IMF and World Bank meetings to address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the economic fallout for the developing world.

China Climate Change & Climate Action

16. Gina Raimondo’s China discussion

The Global China Hub hosted US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo for an Atlantic Council Front Page event in September shortly after passage of the landmark CHIPS and Science Act. Raimondo laid out her vision for the Commerce Department’s leading role in the Biden administration’s unfolding competitive policy with China, underscored just days later by expanded export controls on semiconductor technology. The event also raised the profile of the Global Tech Security Commission, a partnership between the China Hub and the Krach Institute for Tech Diplomacy at Purdue.

Global China Initiative

Sep 29, 2022

Commerce Secretary Raimondo: Corporate America is increasingly considering pulling out of China

By Nick Fouriezos

At an Atlantic Council Front Page event, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo offered a glimpse into the high-stakes race between the United States and China to dominate tech and other sectors.

China Economy & Business

17. Our AI Connect workshop

In July, the GeoTech Center and Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center hosted a regional meeting of the AI Connect program, featuring forty rising professionals from academia, civil society, industry, and governments from Latin America who participated in panels on artificial intelligence (AI) policy, engaged in design thinking workshops, expanded their networks of policy professionals, and became better prepared to promote and advance the responsible development and use of AI across the region.

AI Connect Workshop 2

The second in-person AI Connect workshop convened in São Paulo, Brazil featured panels on tech and science cooperation, global AI policy challenges, data privacy, and technological innovation. Workshop participants also had the opportunity to meet with private sector AI developers and practitioners at the São Paulo facilities of IBM and Microsoft.

18. The world’s first named heat wave

To raise awareness of the increasing and deadly nature of climate-driven extreme heat, the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center partnered with the City of Seville and built a system that resulted in the world’s first officially named heat wave in July: Heat Wave Zoe.

Heat Wave Zoe: Seville Becomes First City in the World to Officially Name a Heat Wave

19. Making progress at the UN on human rights in Iran  

The women-led revolution in Iran—and the Islamic Republic’s subsequent crackdowns on protestors—provided momentum for meaningful action at the UN. After hosting an event with UN Human Rights Council President Federico Villegas, our Strategic Litigation Project, housed within the Middle East Programs, spearheaded an extensive advocacy campaign that helped accomplish two landmark goals—the establishment of an independent UN fact-finding mission on the human rights situation in Iran and the Islamic Republic’s removal from the UN Commission on the Status of Women. Meanwhile, our team was at the forefront of telling the story behind the protests, with Holly Dagres’ report “Iranians on #SocialMedia” putting the Council ahead of the curve.

Public Event Fri, October 28, 2022 • 11:30 am ET

A conversation with UN Human Rights Council President Amb. Federico Villegas

A discussion to examine the increased relevance of the UN Human Rights Council, its abilities, and the path forward.
China Europe & Eurasia Human Rights International Norms

20. Our Caribbean Financial Inclusion Task Force

This year the Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center took on a challenge that hadn’t seen policy action in years: financial inclusion in the Caribbean. By working throughout the year as a resource for Congress, the Caribbean Initiative’s Financial Inclusion Task Force helped bring about a US House hearing in September, featuring testimony from the Council’s Wazim Mowla.

Testimony

Sep 14, 2022

The Atlantic Council’s Wazim Mowla Provides Testimony at US House Financial Services Committee Hearing on Caribbean Financial Inclusion

By Wazim Mowla

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center Assistant Director Wazim Mowla testifies to the House Committee on Financial Services regarding financial inclusion in the Caribbean

Caribbean Digital Currencies

21. Atlantic Council IN TURKEY’s Congressional-Parliamentary Fellowship Program

The Atlantic Council IN TURKEY’s Congressional-Parliamentary Fellowship Program connected advisors and staffers from the US Congress and Turkish Parliament to build dialogue and mutual understanding in both legislative bodies through a multifaceted curriculum of lectures and capstone study trips to the United States and Turkey. The first-of-its-kind program reiterated the constructive role the Atlantic Council plays through its Turkey program to support the sometimes-troubled transatlantic relationship with a crucial NATO ally.

US-Turkey Congressional-Parliamentary Fellowship

The Atlantic Council IN TURKEY’s US-Turkey Congressional-Parliamentary Fellowship Program aims to build dialogue and mutual understanding of issues related to bilateral relations amongst key constituencies in the US and Turkey.

22. The Millennium Fellows Alumni Board

This year the Millennium Leadership Program—which fosters future leaders from around the world—launched the Millennium Fellows Alumni Board, a great testament to the groundswell of energy coming from our alumni community. This fellow-led initiative focuses on strengthening the alumni community, advancing alumni leadership learning, and strengthening our collective impact.

Press Release

Sep 22, 2022

Atlantic Council Launches Millennium Fellowship Alumni Board

WASHINGTON, DC – September 21, 2022 – Today, the Atlantic Council launched the Millennium Leadership Alumni Board to galvanize seven years of Millennium Leadership fellows around the program’s pillars of community, leadership, and impact. The Board, which will bring together fellows from 2015-2021, will focus on connecting previous Millennium Leadership Program (MLP) members to programming and […]

Economy & Business Energy & Environment Politics & Diplomacy Resilience & Society Security & Defense Technology & Innovation