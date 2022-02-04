Fall 2021 Young Global Professionals

GeoEconomics Center



Naomi Aladekoba is a rising senior at Spelman College where she majors in International Studies with a concentration in International Development, and minors in Spanish and Asian Studies. Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, Naomi completed the MIT Summer Research Program where she conducted research on the effects of China’s Belt and Road Initiative on participating states. Naomi is passionate about international development and trade, Chinese foreign policy, US-China relations, and human rights. Naomi has worked as an intern for the Lagos branch of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and IDPs. She has also volunteered as a Spanish translator for USDA food aid recipients during the pandemic. In the future, she aims to contribute to the discovery of solutions to the inequalities that exist in our current international system. Naomi is Nigerian American and grew up in the DC-Maryland-Virginia area. She currently resides in Arlington, Virginia and Lagos, Nigeria. In her free time, Naomi enjoys singing, playing her guitar, reading, roller skating and practicing Mandarin and Spanish.