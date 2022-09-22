Summer 2022 Young Global Professionals

Adrienne Arsht Latin America Center



Isabel Chiriboga is finishing her undergraduate studies abroad at the London School of Economics (LSE). Her home institution is Trinity University, where she is double majoring in international affairs and international economics and minoring in political science. She is currently working as a research assistant at LSE’s Department of International Relations on a project about land inequality and its impact on Argentina’s democratization. Prior to joining the Atlantic Council, she was a project management intern at DDB New York where she worked with multiple companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Kroger. Before that, she worked as a trade and political affairs intern at the embassy of Ecuador, where she participated in the bilateral trade agreement negotiations between Ecuador and the United States. She is also the founder and producer of Ambassador of Ecuador to the United States Ivonne Baki’s podcast. Isabel is very passionate about Latin American economic integration and development. She is originally from Quito, Ecuador, and is fluent in both English and Spanish.