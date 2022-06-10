Spring 2022 Young Global Professionals

Africa Center



Nardos Scott is currently a junior at American University in Washington, DC, majoring in public health with a concentration in community and global health, and minoring in French. As an Ethiopian American she has spent the majority of her life in Africa and has been able to work alongside and volunteer with many nongovernmental organizations. Starting in March 2021, she interned with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Rwanda Biomedical Center, where she helped the staff make progress toward their 2021 public health goals. She was also tasked with aiding Ebola surveillance and protocol, drafting the Rwanda Biomedical Center’s COVID-19 response protocol for Rwanda, surveying district facilities, helping to monitor viral-hemorrhagic-fever and influenza surveillance, and improving health-promotion initiatives and campaigns. In particular she cultivated a partnership with a local Senegalese organization called House of Peace and Sharing to help raise awareness of breast cancer within Senegal and West Africa. In addition, she spent time as a volunteer intern with an orphanage in association with SOS Village d’Enfants providing healthcare to handicapped infants. On campus she is currently co-president of the East African Students Association, and she previously interned with American University’s Employer Relations Team. She is proficient in Amharic, French, and English and is expecting to earn her BA in May 2023 and then pursue a master of health and international development. Her passions include promoting public health throughout the African continent to inspire policy that one day helps develop more collaborative and equitable approaches to multinational health issues.