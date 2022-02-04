Summer 2021 Young Global Professionals

GeoTech Center



In partnership with the US-Asia Institute’s IMPACT! Filipino American National Internship Program



Matthew Gavieta is a junior at Cornell University majoring in Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) with minors in Law & Society and Philosophy. He is the president and founder of the Cornell Intellectual Property and Ethics Club (CIPEC), a professional organization currently engaged in patent inequality research and a case competition addressing accessibility on campus. He is a brother of the Kappa Alpha Pi Pre-Law Fraternity, works as a peer mentor for the ILR School, and served as treasurer of the Cornell Filipino Association during his sophomore year. Matthew is also an intellectual property analyst for a quickly growing EdTech startup called rapStudy. As an Eagle Scout, he is also heavily involved in Cornell’s outdoor community as a guide for Outdoor Odyssey and a rock-climbing instructor. Matthew is mainly interested in intellectual property law and policy and cybersecurity and plans to write his senior honor’s thesis on the intersection of law, technology, and labor. His main career aspirations are to help shape intellectual property law and policy and work with entrepreneurs.