Spring 2021 Young Global Professionals

South Asia Center



Emily Carll is a recent graduate of Stony Brook University, where she graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a Bachelor of Arts in Asian and Asian-American Studies with minors in Russian Studies and International Studies. Emily was selected as a member of the 5th U.S. Foreign Service Internship Cohort, holding two paid internship positions with the U.S. Department of State both in Washington D.C., in the Office of Policy and Global Issues for European and Eurasian Affairs, and abroad at the U.S. Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic. Emily received the U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship in 2020 to study Hindi and is also a 2020 Fulbright recipient to Serbia. Previously, she spent a year as a Rotary Youth Exchange student living in Slovakia. She is passionate about public diplomacy, and aspires to join the U.S. Foreign Service. Emily enjoys learning foreign languages, volunteering with Rotary Youth Exchange, and hiking in her spare time.